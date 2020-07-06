Buzdar reviews steps to check coronavirus spread

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to various areas of Lahore without protocol and reviewed government steps to impede the spread of coronavirus without security. He himself drove the vehicle and inspected implementation on the SOPs issued by the government. The CM monitored implementation situation on government steps in Gulberg, Jail Road, Model Town, Garden Town, other areas and also inspected partial closure. He expressed his indignation over not wearing masks by few police personnel and non-implementing mask wearing restriction. CM stressed that it is essential to wear mask for every citizen while going outdoor. Usman Buzdar asserted that mask wearing condition will be strictly implemented and appealed to the masses to abide by government guidelines in order to save themselves from corona pandemic. He underscored that the government has issued precautionary measures to safeguard the lives of the masses. CM complimented that Prime Minister Imran Khan by taking into account ground realities has made excellent decisions in the best interests of the country and the nation whose positive results have also surfaced. CM pledged that we are standing by the masses in this hour of distress and our every inch of time is devoted to save the masses from corona pandemic.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has accorded his approval to grant allowance to the staff members of Rescue 1122 and also approved martyrdom package for the martyred staff members of Rescue 1122 due to coronavirus during performing their duties. A notification has also been issued in this regard. CM informed that the staff members of Rescue 1122 performing their corona duties will be given special allowance from 1st of April. He disclosed that the officers and staff members of Punjab Emergency Service for doing corona duties will be given honorarium equal to their basic pay. Officers and staff members of Rescue 1122 being deputed on their duties will continue to receive special allowance till the eradication of corona pandemic, he added. CM maintained that staff members embracing martyrdom during performing corona duties and working up to grade 16, their heirs will be given Rs40 lac financial assistance and officers working in grade 17 and above embracing martyrdom during performing corona duties, their heirs will be given Rs80 lac financial assistance. He maintained that the recommendations of the special committee of Specialized Health care & Medical Education Department for approving martyrdom package will be implemented. CM commended that the services of rescuers deputed to perform corona duties and remarked that the issuance of allowance will result to encourage hard working rescuers. CM vowed that we are standing shoulder to shoulder with the rescue departments in this hour of distress and difficulty. DG Rescue 1122 said that the staff members of Punjab Emergency Service are thankful to CM Usman Buzdar for granting approval for the issuance of corona duty allowance.