Uzma Kardar expelled from PTI over violation of discipline

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Standing Committee on Discipline and Accountability has taken a major decision and terminated the basic party membership of Punjab Assembly member Uzma Kardar.

In this regard, the PTI s Standing Committee on Discipline and Accountability has issued a written order stating that the Member of the Provincial Assembly Uzma Kardar was given a notice of reasons on June 15 in which her main party membership was suspended for one month and she was directed to appear before the sub-committee.

The order said that in view of the illness of Uzma Kardar’s husband, the 17 June hearing was adjourned and was held on June 27. After examining all the evidence and hearing the position of Uzma, the Standing Committee on Discipline and Accountability is convinced that she had acted irresponsibly.

In addition, as a member of the Provincial Assembly, her attitude was not appropriate and she did not deserve the position. Therefore, the basic party membership of Uzma Kardar has been terminated.

The PTI order has declared that Uzma Kardar is not eligible for any parliamentary post. However, she will be empowered to challenge the decision of the Standing Committee before the Applet Committee within 7 days.