Dr Abdullah Abdullah’s visit is expected soon to Pakistan

Pakistan special representative to Kabul Muhammad Sadiq said on Sunday that

“Pakistan-Afghanistan relations are moving forward. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has invited the Chairman of the Supreme National Reconciliation Council, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, to pay an official visit to Pakistan. Dr. Abdullah Abdullah will visit at mutually convenient dates”.

Atif Mashal Afghanistan envoy to Pakistan invited A. Razzaq Dawood advisor to Prime Minister for trade last week to visit Kabul along with delegates for both sides matual trading. Pakistan opened all the borders with Afghanistan for trading last week.

Besides these, Special Representative for Afghanistan, Muhammad Sadiq had been visited Doha. During the visit, he met Taliban leaders including Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar to discuss peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

The Special Representative underlined that Pakistan will continue to play its role as facilitator for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. In this context, he referred to the highly productive visit of the Chief of Army Staff to Kabul, which had imparted a new impetus to Pakistan’s efforts.

“Pakistan hopes that all concerned parties will make sincere efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. Pakistan, on its part, remains fully committed to support the Afghan Peace Process”. added Sadiq.