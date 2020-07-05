Naveena Group launches Naveena Steel

Naveena Group, a conglomerate dealing in textile exports, spinning, wind power and other business sectors announced the launch of Naveena Steel – a green field plant located at Port Qasim, Karachi.

Naveena Steel is introducing its Italian plant with Pakistan’s first induction heating system using the revolutionary direct rolling technology to consistently produce international standard pure steel rebars for all types of construction.

Given the growing consumer needs and an effort to bring innovation to the nation’s evolving skyline, Pakistan is entering an era of modern construction ideas based on global standards. This new era requires expertise, modern technology, quality and precision that complies with American Society for Test and Materials to give solidity and strength to the foundations it is being built upon.

With a focused vision and an innovative approach- Naveena Steel is here to set a new benchmark for quality and trust that gives rise to innovative planning, new-age architectural ideas, and designs adding new strength to the country’s growth and prosperity.