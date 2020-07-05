K-Electric explains electricity situation

Apropos to a letter published in Daily Times, titled ‘Power Outage’, the K-Electric would like to apprise the readers that soaring temperatures during peak summer and revival of industrial and commercial activities have led to an increased electricity demand amidst furnace oil shortage.

While the gradual improvement in fuel supply has led to an increase in power generation due to which previously exempted areas will no longer be subject to load management. “We are grateful for the steps taken by Ministry of Energy and other concerned agencies to have ensured provision of fuel. Consumers may get in touch with K-Electric on 118 call center, through SMS on 8119 or through KE Live App and social media platforms.”