Peshawar Zalmi to make ‘Ertugrul’ as brand ambassador for team

It seems that Pakistan may be on the verge of witnessing its biggest crossover – Pakistan Super League (PSL) and hit Turkish TV show Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

Halima Sultan & Ertugrul to Join Peshawar Zalmi as brand ambassadors?

Javed Afridi, owner of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi, has asked cricket fans to make Engin Altan, who played the lead role of ‘Ertugrul’ in the most popular Turkish series ‘Ertugrul Ghazi’, the brand ambassador of the franchise.

On social networking site Twitter, Javed Afridi wrote in his tweet asking for advice from fans, “What if ‘Ertugrul Ghazi’ joins Peshawar Zalmi as a brand ambassador?”

He later tweeted, “What if we make the same offer to Halima Sultan?” Chairman Peshawar Zalmai Javed Afridi’s tweet received a flurry of comments from users.

Several loved the idea and expressed their excitement in response to his claim.

However, Javed Afridi did not reveal further details. But it’s clear that the PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi is seeking to rope in the famous Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul from internationally-acclaimed series, Dirilis Ertugrul

 

