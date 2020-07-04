Peshawar Zalmi to make ‘Ertugrul’ as brand ambassador for team

It seems that Pakistan may be on the verge of witnessing its biggest crossover – Pakistan Super League (PSL) and hit Turkish TV show Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

Javed Afridi, owner of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi, has asked cricket fans to make Engin Altan, who played the lead role of ‘Ertugrul’ in the most popular Turkish series ‘Ertugrul Ghazi’, the brand ambassador of the franchise.

On social networking site Twitter, Javed Afridi wrote in his tweet asking for advice from fans, “What if ‘Ertugrul Ghazi’ joins Peshawar Zalmi as a brand ambassador?”

WHAT IF #ErtugrulGhazi JOIN PESHAWAR ZALMI AS A BRAND AMBASADOR ❓ — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) June 30, 2020

He later tweeted, “What if we make the same offer to Halima Sultan?” Chairman Peshawar Zalmai Javed Afridi’s tweet received a flurry of comments from users.

WHAT IF WE OFFER TO #HalimeSultan AS WELL ❓ https://t.co/DpT0KzNcQv — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) July 3, 2020

Several loved the idea and expressed their excitement in response to his claim.

However, Javed Afridi did not reveal further details. But it’s clear that the PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi is seeking to rope in the famous Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul from internationally-acclaimed series, Dirilis Ertugrul