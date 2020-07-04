6’5 tall, world’s heaviest cricketer all set to bash England cricket team

West Indies all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall is also in England with the 14-member squad to play a three-Test series against the hosts.

Rahkeem Cornwall is very happy to be included in the West Indies squad and to play in the series against England. The first Test of the series will be played at the Bowl Stadium in Hampshire from July 8 to 12 without spectators.

In an interview with sports channel ESPN, the world’s heaviest cricketer, Rahkeem Cornwall, said he was “excited” to play cricket once again and to be part of the West Indies team.

In 2016, Cornwall was representing WICB President’s XI against the touring Indians and managed a fifer to impress all and sundry with his subtle off-spin. He then travelled to Lanka in October 2016 and managed 23 wickets from four unofficial Tests against Sri Lanka A.

The start of 2018 also saw Cornwall representing England Lions and doing well with his offies. At the start of the year, he also slammed tons in the Super 50 One day competition as well.

WICB has been monitoring his progress and if he can lose weight, he will surely be considered for the Windies team. This is what chairman of selectors – Courtney Browne – had said in 2017.

Notably, Virat Kohli is once said to have requested that Rahkeem Cornwall bowl to him in the nets to help him prepare for a Test match. When Cornwall played a Test himself, his first wicket was Che Pujara. In two Tests to date, Cornwall has already picked up 13 wickets, to go with his haul of 303 at just 23 apiece in first-class cricket.