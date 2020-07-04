French PM resigns!

The government of President Emmanuel Macron was upended Friday following the resignation of his prime minister, Édouard Philippe, who spearheaded the president’s pro-business agenda and garnered significant popularity for his handling of the coronavirus.

The two leaders agreed Thursday on the need to turn the page on Mr. Philippe’s administration and to start a new phase in Mr. Macron’s five-year term, French officials said.

It should be noted that after the defeat in the local elections in France, President Emmanuel Macron was expected to reshuffle the central government.

The results of the local elections increased support for the Green Party and the French president’s difficulties.

With 21 months left in his term, the French president wants to consolidate his position.

The prime minister has shown steadfast loyalty during a wave of protests in France and could emerge as a presidential rival in 2022.