PCB decides to hold the rest of the PSL 5 matches in November

The first four matches of the fifth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 will be played in November, while the situation arising out of COVID-19 will be reviewed.

The PSL Governing Council met via video link.

A statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that after consultation with the franchisees, holding postponed PSL matches in November has been made the first priority, while further consideration is being given for PSL matches. As it turns out, many things are uncertain because of COVID-19.

According to officials, the PCB and the franchisees have agreed on a framework for mutual cooperation.

The Governing Council has welcomed the move to make PSL a separate department.

The PSL was suspended on Tuesday before the semifinals after the PCB revealed that a foreign player showed symptoms of the dreaded COVID-19.