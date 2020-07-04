Brad Pitt wanted to work in a Bollywood with Aishwarya Rai

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai has become one of Indian cinema ‘s leading actresses and has been praised by a number of Hollywood bigwigs like Brad Pitt.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a name that is known on a worldwide scale, across the globe, thanks to her gorgeous looks and acting skills. Before Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, it was the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star who made India proud by venturing into Hollywood, with films like Pink Panther 2 and Provoked under her impressive repertoire. Hence, it comes as no surprise when a 2012 throwback interview of Brad Pitt saw the Oscar-winning actor make the revelation that he would love to work with Aishwarya.

In an interview with IANS; while promoting his then 2012 release, Killing Me Softly, Brad had gushed about Rai saying, “Given a chance, I would like to work with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, because she’s a versatile actor,” and added, “She is one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood, who has achieved huge acclaim in the west for her style, beauty and acting skills. I think we missed an opportunity to be cast together for Troy.” For the unversed, the 46-year-old actress was offered the role of Briseis opposite Pitt in the 2004 Wolfgang Petersen directorial but Aishwarya turned down the offer.

