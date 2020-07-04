No need to sit down with US for talks: North Korea

A senior North Korean diplomat, ahead of a U.S. envoy’s visit to South Korea said that, North Korea does not feel the need to have talks with the United States, which would be nothing more than “a political tool” for Washington.

Negotiations would not work out between Washington and Pyongyang and there will be no change in North Korea’s policy, Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, North Korea’s formal name.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun is due to visit South Korea next week to discuss stalled talks with North Korea.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un should meet again before the U.S. elections in November, which would help resume the stalled nuclear negotiations.

Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, told reporters in New York on Thursday that the president might seek another summit with Kim as an “October Surprise” ahead of the election.

Trump and Kim Jong Un met for the first time in 2018 in Singapore.