Number of corona recovered patients is greater in Sindh: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the number of recovered coronavirus patients is greater in Sindh as compared to other parts of the country. In a tweet here on Friday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said due to failure of the PTI at FBR, Sindh faced the loss of Rs 229 billion and Punjab Rs 483 billion. The Sindh Revenue Board has collected the revenue of more than Rs 105 billion during the fiscal year which is 5 percent increase even with this slow economy and coronavirus. He said that the number of recovered patients is greatest in Sindh as out of a total 100,000 recovered patients, the ratio of Sindh is 46 percent. The PPP chairman said 46,842 patients have recovered from coronavirus in the province so far.