Emirates resumes flights to Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad

UAE airline Emirates has resumed services to Pakistan’s three main cities – Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad – after a temporary suspension. Passengers, however, will be required to carry a negative Covid-19 report from an approved laboratory issued within 96 hours of the journey.

“Following the receipt of relevant government approvals, Emirates has resumed passenger services to Pakistan. Customers can travel to and from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad if they meet the requirements of their destination,” an Emirates spokesperson was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

Passengers travelling from Pakistan to Dubai and beyond on Emirates must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result certificate at the time of check-in, according to the airline’s website. “The PCR test must be taken up to four days prior to the travel date (96 hrs maximum) and must be conducted at the Emirates authorised health centre – Chughtai Labs – at the passenger’s expense.”

Children under 12 years old are exempt from the test if they are travelling with their parents who have tested negative and are fit to travel, according to the website.

Emirates from June 24 had temporarily suspended passenger services from Pakistan until July 3 after about 30 Pakistanis who arrived in Hong Kong on board an Emirates flight tested positive for Covid-19. Of the 30 male and female passengers, some had symptoms of fever, cough and sore throat while others were asymptomatic.

“Emirates will continue to operate repatriation flights into Pakistan as per the announced schedule, and continue to operate cargo services that support the trade and movement of goods between Pakistan, UAE and our global network,” the airline had said at the time.

As per the airline’s rules, if any passenger has a connecting flight in Dubai, he/she will need to wear a face mask through the airport. The traveller will pass through a fever detection scanner before entering the connections area.

“If you’re flying into Dubai, we’ll give you a hygiene kit on board containing a mask, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes. We’re taking every precaution to mitigate the contact in the cabin, including closing our social areas,” the airline said on its website.