OGDCL starts commercial production of gas and condensate at Togh well

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has started commercial production of Gas and Condensate from its exploratory well Togh located in Kohat district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

OGDCL indigenously completed 8″ inch dia, 3.5 Km flow line from Togh Well to Sheikhan. The well head assembly and other allied facilities including gathering area, separation facility, dehydration plant, storage facility, dispatch pumping station, gantry area and metering station were constructed using in-house resources.

On June 30th 2020, the first gas was successfully injected into SNGPL network wherein OGDCL is committed to provide 9.0 MMSCFD gas and 240 barrel per day (BPD) of condensate.

OGDCL is aimed to intensifying field development activities, completion of ongoing development projects and utilization of latest production techniques to maintain and optimize oil & gas output. The startup of commercial production would increase the oil and gas production of the Company and the Country thus helping in mitigating ever growing demand of domestic consumers and industry.