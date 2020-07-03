PEMRA suspends satellite TV channel licence conferred to M/s. Central Media Network Pvt. (Value TV illegally using name as 24 News) with immediate effect, till further order.

Value TV illegally using name as 24 News holds a licence for Entertainment content whereas it was persistently illegally and unlawfully airing News & Current Affairs in continuous violation of PEMRA laws.

PEMRA while issuing a Show Cause Notice to M/s. Central Media Network Pvt. Ltd. (Value TV illegally using name as 24 News) on May 7, 2020, directed the licensee to stop violation of licence category by airing News and Current Affairs programs (which amounts to contravening PEMRA Laws) and to revert back to its approved programming content i.e. Entertainment programming in accordance with the terms and conditions of the licence issued to them.

However, Value TV using illegally name as 24 News failed to adhere to the directions of the Authority despite several notices and opportunities of hearing provided thereof to defend its stance on the violations pertaining to airing News & Current Affairs instead of their allowed content of Entertainment.

It is worth mentioning that Value TV/ 24 News had been provided ample opportunities to revert back to its original content however, the licensee failed to comply with the orders of the Authority and to revert back to its original programming of Entertainment.

A final order to this effect is issued today on July 3, 2020 whereby, licence conferred to M/s. Central Media Network Pvt. Ltd. “Value TV illegally using name as 24 News” is suspended with immediate effect till the time it reverts back to its original programming mix.