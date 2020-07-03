Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony explanation regarding temple construction in Islamabad



Ministry of Religious affairs and interfaith Harmony spokesman Imran said the explanation/Rebuttal regarding construction Hindu temple in Islamabad .spokesman said

In 2017, Hindu Parlimentarians filed an application in Human Rights Commission for construction of temple in Islamabad. Ministry of Human Rights forwarded this application to CDA for land allotment. It was allotted in 2017.

Minority member parliaments also submitted an application for issuance of funds to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, for the construction. Spokesman said That ministry responded that it cannot issue funds for temple construction, it can only finance the repairing and decoration of the worship places. The Ministry of Religious Affairs forwarded the request for construction funds to the Prime Minister. Prime Minister is the authority to issue funds for the construction of worship places and he will decide the matter while considering all social and religious perspectives.

The government will take opinion and advice from Islamic Ideology Council.spokesman said

Moreover, the Capital Development Authority is the competent authority to allot land in this matter.

Currently, Hindus are founding and constructing the temple from their own resources.

Pakistan as a state protects the rights of minorities as enshrined in the constitution of Pakistan. The state enaures the religious freedom and respects all religious places and leaders.