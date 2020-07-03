Government rescues Pakistan’s top engineering university

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar took notice of bankruptcy of University of Engineering and Technology Lahore.

The committee has been given the task to the financial issues faced by UET, Lahore and submit its recommendations to resolve them.

Governor Punjab instructed to not make any cut to salaries of university staff and pay their full dues. According to details, on Friday, Governor Punjab chaired an emergency meeting held in Governor House Lahore. Chairman HEC Punjab Fazal Ahmed Khalid, Minister Higher Education Raja Yasir Hamayun, Vice Chancellor UET Mansoor Sarwar, Secretary Finance, Secretary HED, and Principal Secretary to Governor Punjab attended the meeting. In the meeting, it was announced that no deduction in salaries of staff would be made and dues will also be timely paid. Governor Punjab announced to formulate a high level Committee chaired by Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission. Vice Chancellor UET Mansoor Sarwar, Secretary Finance, Secretary HED, will be members of the committee. Punjab government will also pay liabilities of university owed by the government in installments.

Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar said, during the meeting, that Pakistan is facing difficult times due to Corona, but we will solve all issues of universities. There will be no deduction made to salaries of staff. We will solve issues of universities on priority basis. Government will use all resources to address universities’ issues.