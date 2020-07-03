HEC announces news about reopening of universities

Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr. Tariq Banuri, has declared reports regarding the opening of universities from the first week of July as fake news, saying that the commission did not issue any such instructions. Earlier, HEC announced, as per HEC, universities would open in multiple phases. Only the faculty members and students that are suffering from internet issues will be called on the campus, in the first phase. Then in the second phase, the final year students, graduates students and the students that have house jobs and other practical requirements will be permitted to enter the campus. Then, in the last and final phase all students will be permitted to enter.HEC has seen how universities globally are taking action amidst the pandemic, and it is aware of the specific conditions in Pakistan, both would be kept in mind while opening the universities.