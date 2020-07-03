Schedule announced for polls in Gilgit Baltistan

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Gilgit Baltistan has announced the schedule for elections in the federally-administered area.

A notification issued by the CEC states that the returning officers (RO) would issue a public notice for nomination papers on 7th July 07, while the last date of filing nominations will be 16th July.

The provisional list of candidates would be published on 17th July while 23rd July is the last date for scrutiny of the nomination papers. An appeal against the decision of the RO could be made till 27th July and appellate tribunals would decide on the appeal by 3rd August.

The candidates would be allotted election symbols on August 06. The chief election commissioner announced that the polling day in Gilgit Baltistan would be on August 18.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Arif Alvi on June 27 announced fresh polls in the Gilgit Baltistan (GB) on August 18.

The Legislative Assembly of the Gilgit Baltistan was dissolved after it completed its five-year tenure on 24 June.