Bollywood mourns the death of choreographer Saroj Khan

Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away in Mumbai on Friday following a cardiac arrest aged 71.

Her daughter Sukaina Khan confirmed the news to Indian media. She was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on June 20 after she complained of breathing issues.

I’m devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you💔 My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 3, 2020

Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2020

Saroj Khan is survived by three children namely Hamid, Hina and Sukaina Khan. She has choreographed some of the best dance numbers featuring actresses Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut.

Dr Narendra Sharma, CEO of Guru Nanak hospital, said, “She was diabetic. Also had a heart problem and obesity issue. We did COVID-19 test twice, and she tested negative both times.”

Sharma said Saroj suffered a cardiac arrest due to multiple complications on July 3. She was declared dead at 1:51 am on Friday.

Saroj Khan was born as Nirmala Nagpal. She joined the Indian film industry as a child artiste, playing the younger Shyama in Nazarana. She eventually became a background dancer in 1950s films like Bimal Roy’s Madhumati under the guidance of dance director B. Sohanlal.

Khan later became an assistant choreographer and her first break as an independent choreographer came with Geeta Mera Naam (1974). She tasted fame with the song “Hawa Hawai” from Mr. India (1987). Her collaboration with Sridevi on other projects like Chandni and Nagina further boosted her profile.

It was, however, her collaboration with Madhuri Dixit that transformed the careers of both the artistes, beginning with “Ek Do Teen” (Tezaab), and following it up with dance numbers “Tamma Tamma Loge” (Thanedaar), “Hum Ko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar” (Sailaab) and “Dhak Dhak Karne Laga” (Beta).