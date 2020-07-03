Protest against Civilians’ killing in IOK

Muzaffarabad: A protest sit-in against the killing of Bashir Ahmed Khan in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) was held under the aegis of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights here on Friday.

A large number of people gathered at Burhan Wani chowk Muzaffarabad. They were holding banners and placards against Indian atrocities in IOK.

People in the protest penned their sentiments against Indian forces brutalities in IOK and demanded International human rights organisations to take notice on deteriorating situation in IOK.

People were chanting slogans against human rights violations in IOK.

Speakers on the occasion stated that Indian armed forces are involved in heinous war crimes which is a question mark on the role of United Nations, OIC and other human rights organisations.

They reiterated that killing an old civilian is the worst testimony of Indian armed forces brutalities.

The further stated that Indian forces are deliberately killing the youngsters in IOK and are involved in planned attempt of Muslims’ genocide in IOK.

Explosion of houses, killing and torutures on civilians, imprisonments are the daily routine work of occupational forces in IOK.

While talking on ceasefire violations on LOC, they said that Indian armed forces also target the civilian population near LOC.

They demanded the International organizations including UN, UNSC and OIC to take stern notice of human rights violations in IOK besides fulfilling their obligation of the implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir for the provision of right to self-determination for the safe future of more than 20 million population of Kashmir.

Vice Chairman International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Mushtaq ul Islam, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Shaukat Javed Mir, Asif Yaqoob, Usman Ali Hashim and Raja Zameer also addressed on the occasion.

Two days ago Indian armed forces in IOK killed a 63 years oldman Bashir Ahmed Khan and his grandson glimpses got viral on social media while mourning on his dead body.