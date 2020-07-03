Pakistan, China launch ‘Shandong Export Online Fair’

The virtual launching ceremony of Shandong Export Online Fair (Round II) 2020 was held in Jinan, China, demonstrating a creative way of engaging international businesses amid Covid-19 lockdown, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

Hussain Haider, Consul General of Pakistani Consulate General in Shanghai, Wang Zihai, president of Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI), Iqbal Kidwai, secretary-general of Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers’ Association (PCMA), Nadeem Zafar, vice president of Pakistan Hardware Association, and others attended the online ceremony.

According to Hussain Haider, online negotiation for international business will become a new normal as the Covid-19 pandemic has dealt the events industry a severe blow.

The online fair has provided an opportunity for enterprises from Pakistan and China to do business with each other.

He said China has become Pakistan’s largest trading partner, largest country of origin for imports, largest foreign direct investor and its third-largest export destination, while Pakistan has become China’s largest investment destination in South Asia due to the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The exhibition is hosted by Shandong Provincial Department of Commerce in collaboration with Pakistani Consulate General in Shanghai, Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers’ Association (PCMA) and Pakistan Hardware Merchants Association (PHMA). Deals worth $2.94 million were agreed at the first round of 2020 Shandong Export Commodities (Pakistan) Online Exhibition, with 28 Pakistani enterprises having been invited in May.