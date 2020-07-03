Punjab govt makes process of getting NOCs in construction industry easy

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the provincial government has made the process of issuance of NOCs in the construction industry very easy through e-governance reforms. In this regard, the CM has stated that now NOCs can be obtained from e-khidmat centres through one-window operation and the people will not have to wait for years for the issuance of NOCs / permission for private, commercial or industrial constructions. Now, the NOC will be issued in a few weeks within the stipulated time, he said. He said the permissions relating to approval of maps, construction completion certificate, NOC for change of place or permissions relating to the approval of private residential colonies will be given under the new schedule. In the first phase, these services have been started in the e-khidmat centre at divisional level and people will not have to visit different offices for the solution of their problems. Now, the documents relating to development authorities, corporations and agencies will be available under one-roof in e-khidmat centres, he added. These reforms will strengthen the economy and new job opportunities will also be created. Besides connecting through an e-khidmat portal or mobile application, the citizens can also call 08009100 to know about the status of their applications, the CM concluded.