Bull-run continues at KSE-100

Kse-100 index continue to witness Bull Run as investors endure fresh positive sentiments following new fiscal year. Kse-100 index extended its rally on Thursday, and remained positive throughout the day, but clocked at 34,978-mark after investors resorted to profit taking. The index closed 0.25% higher from the previous session.

Investors’ sentiments were lifted by a wide array of economic and political factors. On the economic front investors continue to push fresh rally on the back of policy rate cut by the State Bank of Pakistan to a 25-month low at 7%. Moreover, investors’ also cheered $1.3 billion commercial loan from China, to help Islamabad achieve the foreign exchange reserve target of around $12 billion by the end of fiscal year 2019-20. The move came after Pakistan’s foreign currency reserves maintained by SBP dropped to a six-month low at $9.96 billion in the week ended on June 18, 2020 mainly due to massive foreign debt repayments in recent weeks. However, major buying was witnessed by companies and insurance following Finance Ministry’s decision to eliminate institutional investors from national saving schemes products from July 1st. The announcement of the decision led companies and institutions to shift to risk equities. The companies led the buying chart with $4.8 million worth of equities, followed by Institutions with $3 million worth of equities.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index started the day on a positive note and gained 288 points, and touched an intraday high at 35,177.39. The index closed 34,889.41 points on Wednesday. The total volume traded for the index was 232.24 million shares, while the overall market volumes elevated from 315.52 million shares in the previous session to 383.08 million shares.

The volume chart was led by WorldCall Telecom Limited, followed by TRG Pakistan Limited and Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited. The scrips exchanged 52.83 million, 28.67 million and 21.89 million shares, respectively.

Sectors that lifted the index included Commercial Banks with 58 points, Technology & Communication with 24 points, Food & Personal Care Products with 16 points, Pharmaceuticals with 14 points and Miscellaneous with 13 points. Among the most points added to the index was by NESTLE which contributed 20 points followed by Muslim Commercial Bank with 18 points, United Bank Limited with 18 points, Bank Al Habib Limited with 18 points and Engro Fertilizers Limited with 14 points.

The sectors which continued to weigh down the index included Power Generation & Distribution with 37 points, Investment Banks with 13 points, Oil & Gas Marketing Companies with 5 points, Automobile Assembler with 4 points and Cement with 3 points.

Among the scrips, most points taken off the index was by Hub Power Company Limited which stripped the index of 31 points followed by Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited with 13 points, Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited with 12 points, Meezan Bank Limited with 8 points and Mari Petroleum Company Limited with 8 points.