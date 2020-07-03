India must shun discrimination against Chinese firms: China

China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that it hopes India would correct its discriminatory actions against Chinese companies immediately after India banned Chinese mobile apps amid a border crisis between the two countries.

China has not adopted any restrictive or discriminatory measures against Indian products and services, Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng told reporters in an online briefing, adding that India’s actions are in violation of World Trade Organisation rules.

Earlier this week, India banned 59 Chinese mobile apps, including the wildly popular TikTok and WeChat, citing national security and privacy concerns just weeks after a deadly Himalayan border clash between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

An estimated 120 million Indians were TikTok users before the ban.

Relations between the world’s two most populous nations have been strained following the deaths of 20 Indian troops in hand-to-hand fighting with their Chinese counterparts on the western end of the high-altitude, contested border in mid-June. The Indian soldiers were killed in a brawl along the disputed border in northern Ladakh region on June 15 in the deadliest faceoff for almost half a century between the two countries. They had fought a war over the border in 1962.

New Delhi has accused China of intruding into its territory in the region, a charge Beijing has denied. Thousands of soldiers remain on alert, although both sides said they were trying to resolve the standoff through dialogue.

Separately, China warned Britain on Thursday it could retaliate with “corresponding measures” for London’s decision to extend a broader path to citizenship for the residents of Hong Kong.

Britain’s offer came in response to a sweeping new security law that China unveiled for the former British territory this week. Hong Kong was under UK jurisdiction until it was handed over to China in 1997 with a guarantee that Beijing would preserve the city’s judicial and legislative autonomy for 50 years.

The Chinese embassy in London stressed that “all Chinese compatriots residing in Hong Kong are Chinese nationals”.

The British plan covers almost three million Hong Kongers who either have British National Overseas (BNO) passports or are eligible to apply for one. The embassy said these people were Chinese nationals as well. “If the British side makes unilateral changes to the relevant practice, it will breach its own position and pledges as well as international law and basic norms governing international relations,” it said in a statement. “We firmly oppose this and reserve the right to take corresponding measures,” it said.

The Chinese statement concluded by urging London to reassess its decision and “refrain from interfering in Hong Kong affairs in any way”.