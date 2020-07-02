Addl IG Inam Ghani to work with diligence in southern Punjab: IG

Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that Addl IG Inam Ghani is among very professional, intelligent, able and honest officers of Police services of Pakistan who shall perform duties with full hard work and diligence for service and protection of public of southern Punjab.

He further said, upon appointment of Inam Ghani as Addl IG South Punjab, I will feel absence of a very professional staff officer at CPO but I am happy for this that for the service of South Punjab public, dutiful officer like Inam Ghani has been selected. He further said that Inam Ghani has full abilities to cope with challenges of this new assignment along with fulfillment of expectations of the government and public and with his rich and wide experience, best set up meant for public service shall be promoted by him. He moreover said that complete support and cooperation will be provided from central police office in case of any need with respect to resources. These views were expressed by him while addressing to a farewell ceremony in the honor of Addl IG Inam Ghani at central police office. In the ceremony CCPO Lahore, all additional IGs, DIGs with other officers were present.

On the event of farewell ceremony Addl IG Inam Ghani paid thanks to IG Punjab and all other officers and said that as an additional IG South Punjab shows trust of government of Punjab and police department on my abilities and I will make efforts with full hard work and true heart for service and meeting out service of public. He added that during my appointment as Addl IG operations Punjab, I got chance after 25 years to again serve in Central police office Lahore but I am grateful to all officers for their support and cooperation due to which I have been successful in performing all professional duties diligently. In the end of the ceremony IG Punjab presented traditional souvenir of Punjab Police to Inam Ghani.