Malaysia asks CAA to provide information of pilots’ licences

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has asked Pakistani authorities to provide information of pilots employed by the operator in view of recent reports of fake licences.

The Malaysian aviation authority warned to revoke licences of pilots who were issued licences by Pakistani operator if CAA failed to verify the information.

In its letter sent by CAAM deputy director of the flight operations division, CAA has been asked to submit the information of the pilots’ licences by July 3.

The CAAM also issued directives to local operators to ‘temporarily suspend their pilot who is issued with Pakistan pilot licence from operating flights until their licences can be verified by Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority. Once verification has been carried out, the CAAM will inform operators for their reinstatement immediately.’