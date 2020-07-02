Seven dead, nine hurt as jeep falls into gorge

At least seven people died while nine were injured when a jeep coming from village Battangi to village Lora fell down in hundreds feet deep ditch at the slice curve near village Seri when driver lost the control on the jeep resulting at the spot death of 7 which includes 4 women and two males with one kid in Havelian Area.

According to police Station Lora, the ill-fated jeep carrying mostly close relative of one family was returning from local “Ziarat” named as Ghania Kohri around 2.P.M attending local Uras on Thursday. Vehicle No was 109.

SHO Lora Police Station Inspector Riaz Khan with Additional SHO Shezad Khan with police staff and local peoples dashed to the spot which is at least 2 hour journey from the main Lora Chowk on Abbottabad-Haripur road shifted injured and dead bodies to the regional Health Centre Havelian and after first aid, few were shifted to PIMS Islamabad, Ayub Medcial complex Hospital and RHC Havelian.

Out of nine conditions of five is stated to be critical as per police source.