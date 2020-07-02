President Alvi dares opposition to bring no-confidence motion against PM Imran

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said anyone wishing to bring a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan can go ahead and try, in a challenge to the opposition. “A prime minister earns the people’s trust through the budget,” he said on a programme aired on a private news channel. “It is clear that if the government faces a defeat in the budget, it is a lack of confidence in the prime minister. “The budget [however] was passed, indicating confidence in the prime minister,” Alvi said. The president backed the view that there should be action against those responsible for “every scandal”, including the sugar and petrol crises. He said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should “investigate all cases, including the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Malam Jabba, and the Billion Tree Tsunami project”. Anyone with concerns about the anti-graft watchdog should file a petition, he added. Speaking of the reference filed against Supreme Court judge, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, he said all constitutional and legal requirements were fulfilled. “My office does not have any investigative authority, as per the Constitution,” the president explained. “If a first information report (FIR) is registered, I will refer it to the police.” “The President House cannot file an FIR,” he added.