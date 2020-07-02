Punjab cabinet approves interim wheat policy 2020-21 for releasing wheat to flour mills

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired the 32nd meeting of the provincial cabinet at his office on Thursday.

The cabinet approved the interim wheat policy 2020-21 for release of wheat to flour mills. With the release of government wheat, the 20-kg flour bag will be available at Rs 850 instead of Rs 1050 in the market. It was decided to provide wheat to flour mills at the rate of Rs1475 per maund and interim wheat policy will be continued for two months. The food department will provide government wheat quota to functional flour mills only and the decision to release government wheat to flour mills, two months earlier, is made to provide flour to the people at an affordable rate while the interim policy will be strictly monitored. The cabinet directed the food department to submit a targeted subsidy plan adding that recommendations be submitted within 30 days.

One year extension in the contract of DG Punjab Forensic Science Agency Dr Muhamamd Ashraf Tahir was given along with the approval of draft bill of amendment in Punjab Commission on the Status of Women Act, 2014-15. Approval of constitution of search committee for the appointment of Vice-Chancellor of public sector universities working under Higher Education Department Punjab was given along with the approval of amendments in Punjab Infectious Diseases Ordinance, 2020 to ensure its effective implementation. Meanwhile, the cabinet approved amendments in Punjab Urban Immovable Property Tax Rules, 1958 and also decided to table an Act in the Punjab Assembly for the establishment of Time Institute in Multan.

The decisions made in the special meeting of cabinet standing committee for finance and development on May 13, 2020 about budget and ADP 2020-21were also endorsed by the cabinet. The decisions made in the 26th meeting of the cabinet standing committee for legislation were endorsed as well.

Addressing the meeting, the CM asserted that the government is committed to providing relief to the people despite economic crunch and vowed that the public welfare journey will be moved forward with speed. The team is working hard and every necessary step will be taken for giving relief to the citizens. The availability of oxygen in the hospitals will be ensured and the CM directed the health department to take necessary steps in this regard so that there should be no shortage of oxygen.

Ministers, advisors, special assistants and concerned secretaries attended the meeting.

Members of the Punjab Assembly including Mian Jalil Ahmed Sharakpuri, Ch. Ashraf Ali, Muhammad Ghiasuddin, Azhar Abbas, Ghazanfar Ali Khan, Muhammad Faisal Khan Niazi, Nishat Ahmed Khan Daha and others met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprised him about the problems of their constituencies. Talking on this occasion, the CM assured to solve their problems and added that the journey of public service will be continued under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He emphasised the government will fully ensure that genuine issues of the elected representatives are solved and no one will be allowed to create hurdles.

Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah and Tahir Bashir Cheema were also present.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the cold-blooded killing of Kashmiri maternal grandfather in the presence of his maternal grandson by Indian army in Occupied Kashmir.

In a statement, the CM said the Indian occupied army has murdered the whole humanity and one cannot even imagine such barbarity. This tragic incident is enough to open the eyes of the international community and the UN must take notice of this gruesome act, he emphasized. This cruel act has, once again, exposed the savagery of the Hindu supremacist Modi regime as India is continuously engaged in the genocide of Kashmiris. The nefarious designs of converting the Kashmiris’ majority into a minority will be disastrous. The UN should wake up and ensure that Kashmiris remain safe from the cruelties of the Indian army in Occupied Kashmir, the CM concluded.