Centre defends decision to make dubious licences’ inquiry public

Federal Ministers have defended the decision to make public the inquiry into ‘dubious licences’ issued to pilots by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad today (Thursday) alongside Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Special Assistant Shahzad Akbar, Federal Minister Ali Zaidi said that the incumbent government was of people.

Ali Zaidi said, “This is an issue of safety and about improving institutions. When you take the nation on board, you change public perception,” adding, “This is necessary for our future, we have to bear the pain so that we can see an improvement.”

The Maritime Affairs Minister asserted that when the PTI government came into power, the government discovered some ‘irregularities’ in Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Meanwhile, the information minister attempted to assuage public concern, saying that all pilots currently flying airplanes have successfully gone through the scrutiny process.

“Anyone travelling right now should know that pilots flying right now have gone through the scrutiny process […] they shouldn’t worry.”