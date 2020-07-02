New Zealand health minister resigns over coronavirus handling

New Zealand’s health minister has resigned following a series of personal blunders during the coronavirus pandemic.

David Clark had earlier described himself as an “idiot” for breaking the nation’s strict lockdown measures and then last week appeared to blame a beloved health official for border lapses, generating an angry reaction from the public.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who had earlier refused calls to sack Clark, citing his critical role in the country’s response to the pandemic, said she agreed with his decision.

Three years after becoming the world’s youngest female leader, Ardern remains popular, lauded for her compassionate response to last year’s Christchurch shooting and swift handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Ardern’s popularity skyrocketed early in the pandemic as she took decisive action limits its spread, imposing one of the world’s toughest lockdowns. But opinion polls released last week show the conservative National Party has managed to trim some of Labour’s lead.