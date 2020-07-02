US gets almost all of the world’s supply of key Covid-19 drug

Work is underway around the world to find a cure for the new novel coronavirus disease, a drug ‘Remdesivir’ that has been discovered in various research reports to be effective in treating the virus, has been approved in the United States and Japan.

This drug is very expensive and now it is almost impossible for the world to access it because the United States has bought all its supplies for 3 months.

Research reports have found that ‘Remdesivir’ help coronavirus patients recover faster.

The United States has purchased more than 500,000 of its courses by September.

The company has said it plans to have more than 500,000 treatment courses available by October, and more than 2 million by December, but it is unclear how these will be distributed internationally.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Wednesday it was working to verify reports that the US is hoarding remdesivir.

The drug manufacturer has also reached agreements with five generic drugmakers in India, Egypt and Pakistan, allowing them to produce remdesivir for a list of 127 mostly low-income and lower-middle income countries.

However, many countries are not on that list, including Brazil, China, Japan, Mexico and many European nations.

And remdesivir has undergone trials in many of these countries, including China, France, Germany, Japan and the UK. One study has shown it can shave four days off a hospital stay, from 15 to 11 days.