Female students made Pakistan proud by winning the ‘The Diana Award’

Raina Khan Barki, 18, who works for girls’ education in Pakistan, has been awarded the ‘Diana Award’ by Lady Diana Welfare Organization. This award is given to selected personalities in memory of Lady Diana in recognition of their social services.

Raina Khan Barki from Lahore runs an NGO called ‘Zanana Foundation’ to empower girls and women, where not only girls are educated in schools but also a vocational training centre is set up for them. So that they can learn skills and become financially stable.

Another student, Nabila Abbas, has been recognized with the highest accolades a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts. She has been selected from Pakistan for her pursuit in educating women and girls growing up in rural Pakistan in order to empower them to achieve their ambitions.

She did her graduation from University of Management and Technology in Aviation.