Dr. Moeed Yusuf refutes impression of Pakistan exporting COVID-19

Dr. Moeed Yusuf, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security refutes the impression that Pakistan has exported COVID-19 to other countries.

SAPM Dr. Moeed Yusuf while speaking at a media briefing at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that the country has acted in the most responsible manner to prevent the spread of the highly contagious disease.

“What is Pakistan’s fault if a person travels to the UK and tests positive on the seventh day of quarantine there,” he questioned, adding the government is trying hard to prevent affected people from travelling abroad.

He maintained that screening of passengers travelling abroad has been made mandatory.

Moeed Yusuf urged passengers to act responsibly and not travel if they have symptoms of COVID-19.