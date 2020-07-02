ISPR rubbishes reports of china using Skardu airbase and extra troop deployment

ISPR, dismissed as “false” Indian electronic and social media reports claiming additional deployment of troops along the restive Line of Control (LoC).

The media affairs wing of Pakistan Army ISPR said on Twitter that “News circulating in Indian electronic and social media claiming additional deployment of Pakistan Army troops along #LOC in GB (Gilgit Baltistan) and alleged use of Skardu Airbase by #China is false, irresponsible and far from truth.

In a series of tweets, Gen Babar said that there was no truth to Chinese troops were using the Skardu Airbase, saying that the reports were “false, irresponsible and far from [the] truth”.

News circulating in Indian electronic and social media claiming additional deployment of Pakistan Army troops along #LOC in GB and alleged use of Skardu Airbase by #China is false, irresponsible and far from truth. (1/2) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 2, 2020

…No such movement or induction of additional forces has taken place. We also vehemently deny presence of Chinese troops in Pakistan. (2/2) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 2, 2020

Reports have also alleged that Pakistan is monitoring airspace in the region, and that Chinese and Pakistani officials have discussed the option of “inciting violence” in India-held Kashmir.

India and China have been at odds in the Galwan Valey of the Ladakh region since last month and at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash between the two armies, raising fears of all-out conflict between them.

Pakistan, along with the rest of the world, has condemned the stand-off and urged restraint. Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that India might attempt a “false flag operation” in Kashmir to divert global attention from the conflict with China.