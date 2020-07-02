Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC chairman, Imran Khwaja to take interim charge

DUBAI: ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar on Wednesday stepped down from the post after two, two-year tenures at its helm, the International Cricket Council has announced. The ICC Board met Wednesday and agreed that Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja will assume the responsibilities of the Chairperson until a successor is elected. The process for the Chairperson election is expected to be approved by the ICC Board within the next week. ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: “On behalf of the ICC Board and staff and the whole cricket family, I would like to thank Shashank for his leadership and everything he has done for the sport as ICC Chairman. We wish him and his family all the very best for the future.” ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja added: “Everyone on the ICC Board extends their wholehearted thanks to Shashank for the commitment he has shown to our sport. There is no doubt that cricket owes Shashank a debt of gratitude for all he has done for the sport. He has left cricket and the ICC in a better place than he found it.”

The International Cricket Council was expected to finalise the nomination process to elect outgoing chairman Shashank Manohar’s replacement this week as it was still trying to reach a consensus on some key issues. Former ECB chairman Colin Graves and BCCI head Sourav Ganguly are in contention for the post but it is unlikely that either of them will go for election. Ganguly’s candidature is not even confirmed as of now. But both would prefer being a unanimous candidate for the top post. A lot will depend on whether the Supreme Court of India gives a date of hearing for the Interim Appeal filed by BCCI to ensure that Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah’s cooling off period is waived off.