OIC urges implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has called on the UN Human Rights Council to equitably address the human rights violations of people in conflict situations that are on the UN and the OIC agenda, including Kashmir and Palestine, as the 47-member body began its 44th session.

The OIC statement, which was delivered by Pakistani Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, also pointed to two other conflict situations on the respective OIC and UN agendas, namely Myanmar and Nagorno-Karabakh, the territorial dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Ambassador Hashmi said that in dealing with these conflicts, the Council must transcend “parochial interests, double standards and selectivity.” He reiterated OIC’s concerns over the human rights situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and called on all concerned to ensure the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms.

On behalf of OIC, the Pakistani envoy urged the Council to implement the recommendations of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Jammu & Kashmir and the High Commissioner to continue the reporting on the deteriorating situation.

The OIC, he said, seeks the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir and fulfill the promises made to Kashmiri people that include the exercise of their right to self-determination. On Palestine, the OIC urged an earnest follow up of the Human Rights Council resolution regarding database on business enterprises involved in Israeli settlement activities. “We call on all UN bodies and the Council to ensure that all business enterprises stop their activities and hold accountable those responsible for violations of the rights of the Palestinian people.” On Myanmar, the OIC urged the international community to continue seeking justice and accountability for the oppressed Rohingya people as well as for ensuring their safe, dignified and voluntary return.

“The OIC expresses full solidarity with the Government and people of Bangladesh who are deeply affected by the Rohingya influx and calls on the international community to work towards the lasting solution of this issue.”

Ambassador Hashmi voiced OIC’s deep distress over the plight of more than one million Azerbaijani displaced persons and refuges resulting from the Armenian aggression, and calls upon the High Commissioner to take a principled position to ensuring restoration of the rights of Azerbaijani IDPs and refugees in line with the relevant resolutions of UNSC on the conflict.

On Afghanistan, he reaffirmed OIC’s support and solidarity with the strife-torn country in its battle against terrorism, stressing its outright rejection of terrorism and extremism in all forms and manifestations. The OIC echoes the call by the UN secretary-general for an immediate cease-fire and to put an end to violence in Afghanistan. A ceasefire is also vital for achieving comprehensive reconciliation and lasting peace within the framework of an Afghan-led and owned peace process. The OIC remains concerned about the growing incidents of xenophobia, Islamophobia and religious intolerance, resulting in stigmatization, negative stereotyping, denigration of venerated personalities and hate crimes against Muslim migrants. “It is important for this Council and the UN human rights machinery to take meaningful steps to counter hate speech, both offline and online as well as hate crimes that are a barrier towards the shared goal of peaceful and inclusive societies.”

Finally, the OIC emphasized the need to uphold human rights and human dignity in the face of COVID pandemic, and endorsed the call for equitable access to all COVID-related health technologies including vaccine, as global public good.