Provinces extend ‘smart lockdown’ till July 15 to stem Covid-19 spread

The provinces on Wednesday announced an extension in the ‘smart lockdown’ till July 15 amid a rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

A notification issued in this regard by the Sindh government said the decision was taken ‘in continuation of the order of even number dated 1 June, 2020 and for the same reasons recorded therein the Government of Sindh, in exercise of powers under Section 3(1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014 (The Sindh Act VIII of 2015)’. In the fresh notification, the selective lockdown has been extended for two more weeks, with the following places to remain closed and activities prohibited: educational training institutes, marriage halls, business centres, expo halls, all contact sports, indoor sports clubs, indoor gyms and sports facilities, sporting tournaments, indoor and outdoor, restaurants, cafés excluding takeaway and home delivery, theme parks, amusement parks and arcades, beauty parlours and spas, cinemas and theatres, public processions/gathering of all nature, shrines, tourism/tourist hotels and inter-provincial transport.

In the wake of increasing death toll due to coronavirus and emergence of new coronavirus cases in Balochistan, the provincial government has decided to extend ongoing smart lockdown in the province till July 15, 2020.

According to a notification issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department on Wednesday, all shopping malls, markets and shops will open from 9:00 am to 07:00 pm six days of the week, while all minor and major business activities will remain closed on Friday. Wearing face masks and other precautionary measures are mandatory in public places.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has reopened 61 areas in Lahore while lockdown has been extended for three days in seven localities. On the other hand, the Punjab government has also issued an extension notification regarding smart lockdown in the province due to the coronavirus till July 15.

According to Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Captain (r) Usman, educational institutions, wedding halls, restaurants, parks and cinema halls will remain closed. Social and religious gatherings, sports activities will not be allowed during lockdown.