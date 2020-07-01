India claims to develop ‘Anti-Corona Fabric’

Siyaram, a leading textile brand in India, has recently introduced ‘Anti Corona Fabric’.

The coronavirus lives on different surfaces for different periods of time and is usually treated with Antibacterial to protect against it.

The fabric, manufactured by Siyaram Company, has been introduced after verification by the World Health Organization (WHO) approved laboratories and is believed to be an anti-corona fabric.

According to the company, this fabric will play an important role in preventing the spread of the virus.

The new fabric guarantees 99.94 per cent effectiveness against coronavirus and has non-leaching properties compared to other metal based chemistry products, making the treated layer of fabric to not dissolve in water, it added. The fabric is also made from natural, sustainable and biodegradable materials, and the non-leaching properties ensure that the fabric has a smooth and soft feel.

In a statement, Ramesh Poddar, CMD of Siyaram’s Silk Mills Ltd said that 90% of our body is covered with clothes and viruses have the tendency to thrive on the surface of fabrics for longer hours increasing the exposure of humans to the infection.

However, while the fabric may be mostly resistant to coronavirus, one may still have to take other measures to ensure they don’t contract the virus via other means. One will still have to wear masks, sanitize constantly and maintain social distancing.