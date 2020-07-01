New Polio case emerges in North Waziristan, tally reaches 56

The polio emergency operation center Pakistan has reported one more polio case from the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Tuesday, taking the nationwide figure for this year to 52.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), a three-year-old boy affected by the virus in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The children infected with the crippling disease has never been administered the anti-polio vaccine, said the officials. Health officials reported two polio cases from Sindh and Balochistan on June 21.

On May 20, a polio case was detected in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to the Health Department sources, a one-year-old child had been diagnosed with poliovirus in Union Council Mamakhel of Bannu.

Giving details, the source said that a three-month-old infant was tested positive for polio virus in Duki area of Balochistan.

In Sindh, a four-year-old boy was diagnosed with the crippling disease in Ghotki.