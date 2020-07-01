Pop singer Haroon Rashid ties knot in Islamabad

Singer Haroon Rashid has recently tied the knot in Bani Gala Islamabad.

The famous 90s pop singer got married to a girl named Farwa in an intimate gathering with only a few close friends and relatives invited to.

They complimented each other in matching white outfits and looked stunning. Haroon wore a white kurta pajama with a golden vest, while the bride looks beautiful in a maxi-like white frock with simple floral jewelry.

Born in Britain, Haroon Rashid is a singer-songwriter, music producer, composer, director, and social activist. Formerly a member of the pop band Awaz in the 1990s, Haroon has sold millions of singles and albums worldwide and has performed at large venues such as the Wembley Arena.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak in Pakistan, our celebrities are certainly setting a trend for simple weddings at home. Recently, Hina Altaf and Agha tied the knot.