PA passes supplementary budget of over Rs 175 billion

The Punjab Assembly passed the supplementary budget of over Rs.175 billion for the year 2019-20 with majority while rejecting all the cut motions moved by the opposition. The Punjab Assembly session started after the delay of around two hours from its scheduled time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

As per the details, the opposition created pandemonium in the House as Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar started addressing in the Assembly. Speaker Elahi restrained the opposition from interrupting the CM.

PMLN’s Malik Arshad while speaking on his cut motion said there are six toll plazas in route of Sahiwal and the government is collecting taxes but had no scheme for the poor masses. PPP’s parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza, speaking on his cut motion, said the government’s priorities are to spend amounts on construction of officer’s clubs and wall of the graveyards rather than introducing schemes for poor masses. This government had several problems over the development projects and road infrastructure of the previous regimes but it is unable to do anything for poor masses.

Earlier, the opposition also issued an 11-pages white paper on the Punjab budget for the fiscal year 2020-21. Later, the session was prorogued for indefinite time period.