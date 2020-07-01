The real tale of PTV inquiry against telecast of incorrect map of Pakistan

Although the authorities in Pakistan Television (PTV) acquitted themselves by suspension of mere two junior employees for airing an “incorrect map of Pakistan”, but Daily Times explored real facts behind the tale and found that real culprits of the blunder were never punished.

In the first week of this month, state-run PTV aired an incorrect map of Pakistan in its morning show “Rising Pakistan”. The program showed occupied Kashmir to be a part of Indian territory while Azad Jamu and Kashmir (AJK) was missing from Pakistan’s jurisdiction.

The blunder has triggered a debate on social media and drawn a lot of ire for many. Not only this, but it also caught the attention of Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari. The both expressed annoyance over the negligence.

Aftermath, the state broadcaster had said in a statement “(while) taking strict action on the recommendations of the inquiry committee designated to probe the airing of an incorrect image of a map of Pakistan on June 6 on PTV News, PTV management has terminated two officials found responsible for the professional oversight.” It claimed that there is zero tolerance for such negligence.

The authorities, however, avoid mentioning the names of sacked two employees.

The document obtained by this scribe stated that the immediate authorities nominated seven concerned officials in the initial inquiry while surprisingly one of the two sacked employees was even not nominated in the inquiry.

The inquiry included head of News and Current Affairs Quatrina Hussain. She, as per document, withdraws her monthly salary of Rs 870,000. Director Programs Kanwal Masood, Controller in-charge Current Affairs Abdul Rashid Khan, Producer Programs Makesh Kumar, RP Producer Current Affairs Temoor Younas, RP New and Current Affairs Nida Sajjad, Muhammad Sadheer Program Assistant.

Out of seven taken in the inquiry, the PTV authorities dismissed only RP Producer Current Affairs Temoor Younas. Apparently, the official seems less responsible for such blunders as he had been headed by a series of other senior bosses. The inquiry committee removed another non-nominated (in inquiry) employee Shift Supervisor Akram Ali from service.

After accomplishment of this task, the authorities concerned wind up the investigation into the matter and issued an official statement regarding the decision subsequently.

The incident was taken up in the Senate on June 8 after Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani referred the matter to the Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting. The meeting of the committee is scheduled on today (Wednesday).

Despite repeated calls and messages on his cell number, Managing Director Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) Arshad Khan did not respond.

Earlier the two Federal Ministers burst over the issue. Science and Technolgy Minister Fawad Chaudhry had urged Information Minister Shibli Faraz to take notice of the incident.

“Shameful, Arshad Khan heading PTV since decades seems he forgot he is Chairman and defacto MD of PTV not Door Darshan, expect Shibli Faraz to take all measures to teach them what Kashmir is meant to Pakistan,” Chudhry said.

Human Rights Minister Sheein Mazari recalled “absolutely unacceptable but this keeps happening due to sheer carelessness and lethargy, just Google a map and use it without checking.”

She regretted and hoped at the same time that “sadly few here realise importance of maps. I am sure Shibli Faraz will not only take note but will end this way of getting things done in PTV.”