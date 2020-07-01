PRCS, Telenor join hands in fight against Covid-19

Telenor Pakistan on Tuesday extended its support to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) for food distribution among families hit by coronavirus pandemic.

The company handed over a cheque of Rs 25 million at a ceremony at PRCS National Headquarters in Islamabad. The donation aims at stepping up support to people and assist with building economic resilience for the most vulnerable in the society. Through the donation, the PRCS will distribute food ration bags to 4,500 families in nine districts across the country.

PRCS Secretary General Khalid Bin Majeed acknowledged Telenor’s efforts to reduce the impact of Covid-19. He said the PRCS, being an auxiliary to the government, is on the forefront of fighting the pandemic. He said the PRCS staff and volunteers are rendering their services across country and are involved in awareness campaigns, distributions of PPEs and hygiene kits, screening and provision of food packs to the people affected by the pandemic with low or no economic activity.

“Telenor Pakistan stands in unity with ‘Har Pakistani’ and this is a humble contribution towards ensuring that some of the most affected families get relief during this challenging time,” said Telenor Pakistan CEO Irfan Wahab Khan. “Pakistan Red Crescent Society is playing a pivotal role in on-ground execution of relief efforts across the country and Telenor Pakistan is pleased to partner with them to ensure the food ration bags reach the deserving individuals and families,” he added.

The contribution is in continuation of Telenor Pakistan’s pledge of Rs 1.6 billion towards Covid-19 relief efforts. The company and its employees have donated Rs 50 million to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and has also started initiatives that provide avenues for online learning/training and nurturing the entrepreneurial ecosystem.