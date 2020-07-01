IGP calls for better coordination between safe city, traffic police

Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that safe city and traffic police should make their coordination more effective to speed up actions in order to timely receiving of E Challans by reducing the violation of traffic rules.

He further said that safe city staff should inform traffic police about the vehicles and motorcycles which have been issued E challans once or more than one time and their challans have not been submitted so that traffic wardens may stop such vehicles and take the documents, which after submission of challans will be taken back from the warden on duty point before 5 o clock whereas after 5 o clock in the evening these documents may also be taken from the respective sectors. He further said that SP dolphin should sit at safe city headquarters so that performance and monitoring of dolphin force may be made more efficient and through LTE phone application, patrolling location of dolphin officials, checking of dubious persons and response time of Calls might be monitored effectively. He moreover said that, for complete elimination of kite flying and one wheeling, along with complaints of the citizens, safe city should make its monitoring system more proactive and functional so that the violators may be rounded up and put behind the bars.

He added that, immediate and speedy actions should be taken against motorcycles and vehicles bearing broken and illegal number plates and all wardens should give deep attention to vehicles and motorcycles on roads having illegal number plates. He further said that the areas where more incidents of motorcycle and cars theft occur, in such areas timing of incidents and crime Hotspots should be identified and details should be shared with AVLS staff so that effective actions under comprehensive strategy might be taken in the view of such analysis for stopping the crimes. He moreover added that for stopping of crimes, all the details regarding high time of crimes and locations undertaken in the study at safe city should be shared with Lahore police so that provision of resources and personnel in police stations along with patrolling plan may be ensured. These views were expressed by him while addressing to a high level session at safe city authority headquarters Qurban Lines. In the session, security of sensitive places, following of traffic rules, patrolling and monitoring systems along with other issues were examined whereas IG Punjab issued orders regarding crime control, control on one wheeling and elimination of kite flying and dolphin force.

During the session, IG Punjab was briefed that with the help of safe city Lahore cameras, video recordings of around 5952 cases including dacoity, murder and theft have been provided for investigation whereas during current year, around 6 lac 16 thousand and 18 challans have been issued. Challans have been sent to 3 lac 40 thousand vehicles, 2 lac 58 thousand motorcycles and rickshaws and 9 thousand commercial vehicles. During the current year amount of 4 crore 22 lacs 76 thousands and 400 under fines have been deposited in national exchequer whereas in previous year fines of more than 25 crore have been submitted in national exchequer. In the session IG directed to officers that E challaning mechanism should be continued in case of observing violation of traffic rules through safe city cameras along with awareness campaign regarding traffic rules. He added that the monitoring officers sitting in safe city should keep aware to field deputed patrolling force of any changing situation so that timely and quick police force response might be ensured through effective coordination in emergency and steps taken regarding street crime, terrorism incidents and traffic accidents may be made more integrated and better. In the session, MD safe city Addl IG Rao Sardar Ali Khan, CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed, Chief Admin officer DIG Kamran Khan, DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, DIG Investigation Lahore Mian Mehboob Rasheed, CTO Lahore Captain retired Syed Hammad Abid, SSP investigation Lahore Zeeshan Asghar and SSP Operations Faisal Shehzad along with other officers were present.