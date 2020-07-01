PSB releases Rs.25 million funds to national sports federations

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has released funds amounting to Rs.25 million to provide grants-in-aid to the affiliated National Sports Federations (NSFs) during the current fiscal year. The initiative to provide grant to the national federations has been taken by Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) and President PSB Dr Fehmida Mirza to mitigate the sufferings of sportspersons. The national federations have praised the Minister for her keen interest in improving the condition of the sports persons. The PSB has advised the NSFs to spend this amount on the training and coaching of sportspersons and refrain from spending the amount on the administrative matters such as office expenses and payment of salaries.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Sports Board has borne expenditure amounting to Rs.71.00 million on participation of the Pakistan contingent in the 13th South Asian Games held in Nepal in 2019. The PSB also distributed cash prizes to the tune of Rs.111.50 million among the medal winners of the South Asian Games 2019. Moreover, Rs.05 million from the PSB Relief Fund has been released to 55 old sportspersons during the COVID-19 pandemic to support them financially at this critical juncture.

The grants-in-aid are provided to the following sports federations

1: Athletics Federation of Pakistan Rs.2.00 million

2: Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association Rs.2.00 million

3: Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Rs.1.5 million

4: Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Rs.2.00 million

5: Pakistan Karate Federation Rs.1.00 million

6: National Rifle Association of Pakistan Rs.2.00 million

7: Pakistan Netball Federation Rs.1.00 million

8: Pakistan Squash Federation Rs.1.5 million

9: Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Rs.1.00 million

10: Pakistan Tennis Federation Rs.1.5 million

11: Pakistan Weightlifting Federation Rs.1.00 million

12: Pakistan Wrestling Federation Rs.1.00 million

13: Pakistan Hockey Federation Rs.1.5 million

14: Pakistan Judo Federation Rs.1.5 million

15: Pakistan Badminton Federation Rs.1.5 million

16: Pakistan Volleyball Federation Rs.3.00 million