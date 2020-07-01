Pakistan squad members in England test negative for Covid-19

LAHORE: All 20 Pakistan cricketers and 12 officials present in England have tested negative for novel coronavirus (Covid-19). The Pakistan squad were tested by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday, after their arrival in Worcestershire before the 14-day isolation period. According to reports, spinner Zafar Gohar and physiotherapist Cliff Deacon are still awaiting the results of their Covid-19 tests. The Men in Green will now be allowed to train and practice at the Worcestershire County Cricket Club. The side will move to Derbyshire on July 13. According to the tentative schedule of the series, the first Test will be played on August 5 in Manchester. Pakistan will play the remaining two games in Southampton, starting on August 13 and 21 respectively. Pakistan will also play three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) in Southampton on August 29, 31 and September 2.