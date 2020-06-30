Evidence does not support taking vitamin D for Covid-19, say health officials

There is “no evidence” to support taking vitamin D supplements to prevent or treat Covid-19, health officials have said.

In response to suggestions that vitamin D could reduce the risk of acute respiratory tract infections and Covid-19, health officials launched a rapid review of evidence.

Officials from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) examined five studies on the novel coronavirus and vitamin D.

They concluded that there is currently no evidence to support taking vitamin D supplements to reduce the risk or severity of Covid-19.

Paul Chrisp, director of the Centre for Guidelines at Nice, said: “While there are health benefits associated with vitamin D, our rapid evidence summary did not identify sufficient evidence to support the use of vitamin D supplements for the treatment or prevention of Covid-19.

“We know that the research on this subject is ongoing, and Nice is continuing to monitor new published evidence.”

And experts from the Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition concluded that current evidence does not support vitamin D supplementation to prevent acute respiratory tract infections – or infections of the sinuses, throat, airways or lungs – in the general UK population.

But the review stressed the importance of vitamin D for bone and muscle health.

In April, updated guidance on the NHS website urged people to take vitamin D supplements as they spend an increasing amount of time indoors during lockdown.

People were urged to consider taking 10 micrograms of vitamin D a day to keep their bones and muscles healthy.

Dr Alison Tedstone, chief nutritionist at Public Health England (PHE), said: “With many people spending more time indoors, particularly the more vulnerable groups and those shielding, there is a risk that some people may not be getting all the vitamin D they need from sunlight.

“It’s important they consider taking a daily 10 micrograms vitamin D supplement to help protect bone and muscle health.”

Vitamin D helps maintain calcium and phosphate levels in the body, which helps with the health of bones, teeth and muscles.

PHE said existing evidence suggests that people from an African, African-Caribbean or South Asian background may not get enough vitamin D from sunlight and it is recommended that they consider taking a daily supplement containing 10 micrograms of vitamin D throughout the year.