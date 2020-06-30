More evidence that exposure to air pollution can cause premature death

New US research has found more evidence to suggest that long-term exposure to air pollution is a cause of premature death among older Americans.

For the new study, researchers from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health looked at 16 years’ worth of data gathered from 68.5 million Americans enrolled in Medicare, which 97 percent of Americans over the age of 65 are signed up to.

The team estimated the participants’ daily exposure to PM2.5 air pollution, which are particles of pollution smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter and 30 times smaller in diameter than a human hair, using their zip codes and air pollution data taken from locations across the US.

They also took into account factors such as variables in the weather, as well as the participants’ body mass index (BMI), smoking status, ethnicity, income and education.

The findings, published in the journal Science Advances, showed that an annual decrease of 10 µg/m3 in levels of PM2.5 pollution would lead to a 6 percent to 7 percent decrease in the risk of death for older Americans.

The results were also consistent across all five of the different types of analyses carried out by the researchers The current US air quality standard is 12 µg/m3 (12 micrograms per cubic meter) per year. The researchers say that based on their findings, if the US lowered its annual PM2.5 standard to 10 µg/m3 — which is the annual guideline set by the World Health Organization — then potentially 143,257 lives would be saved over a period of ten years. The researchers say that the study provides the most comprehensive evidence so far that there is a causal link between long-term exposure to PM2.5 and premature death and builds on a previous 2017 study which found the same association between exposure to both PM2.5 pollution and ozone and the risk of an early death among seniors.

“Our new study included the largest-ever dataset of older Americans and used multiple analytical methods, including statistical methods for causal inference, to show that current US standards for PM2.5 concentrations are not protective enough and should be lowered to ensure that vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, are safe,” said Xiao Wu, a co-author of the study.